Pushpa Gross Collections Touch 300 Crores at Worldwide Box Office

Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa has been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. Ever since the movie went on floors, the film has been making all the right noises.

The film hit theatres in the middle of December last year and has never shown any signs of slowing down since then.

The movie, helmed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun playing the titular character has become talk of the town. The box office collections are impressive to say the least. The film is unstoppable at the box office. The special song featuring Samantha titled oo Antava has become a crowdpuller in theatres.

The latest we hear is that Pushpa has raked in a whopping 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

The film is doing exceptional business by keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office despite the release of Nani's Shyam Singha Roy.