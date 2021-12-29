Pushpa Day 12 Collections: Allu Arjun Movie Remains Crowdpuller at Box Office

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is pulling the crowds to theatres even on day 12. The movie is said to have created records even before its release by doing a business of 250 crores and this was before the movie hit the screens. Pushpa is so far said to have collected Rs 160 cr in its first week and the Hindi version of Pushpa is also doing well in North India. Pushpa Hindi version has collected Rs 2.5 crore on day 12, bringing the total to Rs 42 crore. And in South India, the Allu Arjun movie has managed to earn Rs 4 cr on day 12 and the worldwide box collection is Rs 190 cr. So we can say that Pushpa will join the 200 cr club in four more days. Week 1: 166.82 crore Week 2 Day 1 - 5.22 cr Day 2 - 7.10 cr Day 3 - 7.67 cr Day 4 - 4.03 cr Total - 190.84 cr.

Recently, Allu Arjun got emotional at Pushpa's thank you meet in which he even thanks Samantha for taking the movie a notch up with her performance in the item song Oo Antava. Now, Pushpa is the biggest hit in Allu Arjun's career. It is worth mentioning here that Pushpa has got pan-India fame for Allu Arjun. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut).