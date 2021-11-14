Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is Going To Rock In Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda Song

The makers of Puspha are coming up with crazy updates. Fans are pretty much excited. The fourth single from Pushpa, Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda is going to be out on Nov 19. In the poster, Allu Arjun is seen in a completely new look. He is seen wearing gold ornaments. Let us wait and see how the song is going to be. Here is the tweet made by the team, Pushpa.

Till now, three songs from Pushpa have been out and all the songs turned out as blockbuster. See how they are creating wonders....

#SaamiSaami - 44.7 M*#Srivalli - 65.7 M*#DaakkoDaakkoMeka - 123M*



Total - 233M+ Views & Counting 🔥



Thank you all for the Blasting Response for #PushpaTheRise Songs ♥️



Get Ready for more BLOCKBUSTER SONGS from #PushpaTheRise 🔥



Updates very soon! — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 12, 2021

Sukumar is the director of the film and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are the leading actors in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film. Pushpa:The Rise is going to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021.