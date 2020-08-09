Puri Jagannath has a strong philosophy in life and he quite often quotes his ideas on different topics through his lead actor characters and interviews. He even made a film called, "ISM" to state his different ideologies about current situations in his own style.

We can always say that he operates, writes and does things according to his firm beliefs in life that he often quotes as lessons, life taught him. His way of expressing some complicated thoughts and emotions, catch your eye without any doubt.

Recently, he started recording Podcasts to share his thoughts about different life-related topics and they have become hit among his fans. Looking at the success, he has now decided to write a book with his philosophy in life as "Purism", say reports.

Ram Gopal Varma, the director's close friend, guru and nurterer, did record his philosophy as "Ramuism" in a series of interviews and even wrote book called, "Naa Ishtam".

This move from Puri Jagannath seems like mirroring RGV, doesn't it? Well, we don't mind reading his thoughts on several issues and even listening to them as he has very board outlook on life compared to many. Bring them on Puri Jagannath!