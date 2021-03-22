Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Promotion Kickstarts With Yuvasambhrama in Belagavi

Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa team has just kickstarted the promotions for the movie. On Sunday, the team was spotted at Belagavi where Puneeth enjoys a huge fan base. A sea of humanity accorded a rousing welcome to the Kannada Power Star. As part of Appu's upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa Promotions, the makers are all set to hit different towns across Karnataka.

Belagavi, Tumkur, Hubli, Mysore, Mandya, and Chitradurga are some of the places which Puneeth Rajkumar will be visiting in the next few days. All those wanting to meet him can check out the time and date Puneeth will be seen in your village.

Yuvarathnaa is one of the most awaited movies of the year starring Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, Prakash Raj, Dolly Dhananjay, Sonu and Sayyesha. The film is bankrolled by Hombale films and directed by Santosh Anandrram.

