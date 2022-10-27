Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi First Day Collection Prediction

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi is a docu film. The movie was his last venture before he breathed his last. Directed by Amoghavarsha, Gandhada Gudi is produced by Ashwini Puneeth while Ajaneesh Kumar has scored the music for the same. Pratheek Shetty has done the cinematography for Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi.

Talking about how much Gandhada Gudi will collect at the box office on the very first day, going by the advanced booking of tickets, it's evident that Gandhada Gudi will rake in at least 8-10 crores on its very first day at the box office.

All the theatres are fast filling with single screen theatres running housefull boards in Bengaluru.

There is a lot of emotions attached with this movie as Sandalwood Power Star fans will get to see Puneeth on the big screen one last time.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Gandhada Gudi review and box office collections.