Puneeth Rajkumar Meets Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Over Yuvarathnaa Curbs

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss about the latest government curbs over allowing 100pc seat occupancy in theatres.

In view of the rising cases of COVID in the state, the Karnataka government announced a slew of measures to contain the spread of the infection in tje state. One of them was to allow only 50pc seat occupancy in theatres.

It is a known fact that Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa hit theatres only on Thursday and Appu fans were excited over the fact that the movie got a positive reception from critics and fans alike. Puneeth Rajkumar proved that he's the true power Star of Sandalwood with this latest Yuvarathnaa which racked up massive collections at the box office on the very first day of its release.

However, now fans, as well as the filmmakers, are upset about the sudden decision of the Karnataka Government with respect to restricting the audience in theatres.

Trade pundits who were betting big on Yuvarathnaa to churn out record collections going by the audience word if mouth, now believe that this new rule will lower the box office collection prediction.

Sandalwood actors Kichcha Sudeep and Duniya Vijay have already expressed their disappointment over the government decision while fans on social media are demanding 100pc seat occupancy for the movie in theatres across Karnataka.

In this regard, actor Puneeth Rajkumar met up with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asking him to relax the norms. We are not sure what assurance the CM gave the actor. Pictures of the meeting between the actor and the CM have gone viral.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and bankrolled by Vijay Kirangdur under the banner, Hombale Films.