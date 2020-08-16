The reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows in Telugu states. The first two seasons were hosted by actors Jr NTR and Nani respectively. The third season of Bigg Boss Telugu also did well and it was hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The fourth season is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Sadly, the ex-contestants of the show are spreading negativity about the show.

Punarnavi Bhupalam, one of the contestants in the third season gained a huge fan following. Singer Rahul Sipilgunj's crush on Punarnavi made fans go gaga over the show. Most of the celebs enter into Bigg Boss house for various reasons; one is remuneration, another one is to become popular so that they can grab movie offers.

Bigg boss is a big test to contestants, sometimes, without knowing, the real character comes out which forms bad opinions amongst the audiences. Looks like, the same might have happened with Punarnavi. Post the show, she tried her luck to feature in movies but nothing seems to have worked in her favour.

To a question what’s the best thing that she learned from Bigg Boss, she replied that never go to Bigg Boss house. Her answer goes viral on social media.

Looking at her answer, people are questioning on social media that did she lose movie offers by entering the Bigg Boss house. The answers are best known to her. Check out the picture here.

