PS-1 Audience Review: Mani Ratnam Movie Gets Positive Response

Mani Ratnam's PS-1 has opened to fantastic reviews from the audience. Those who watched the US premieres have heaped praises on the movie. From mind-blowing to best film in history, audience are raving about Mani Ratnam's Pooniyin Selvan.

PS-1 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam, Subaskaran Allirajah, Suhasini Maniratnam under Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners.

Here's a look at audience review for PS-1