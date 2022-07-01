Promo Of Third Single Naa Peru Seesa From Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty is done with its shooting and the movie is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 29th. Post-production works are underway for the movie directed by debutant Sarath Mandava and produced grandly by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks.

As part of musical promotions, third single Naa Peru Seesa will be released on July 2nd. Interim, promo of the song has been launched. The promo of this special number alone creates great impact among masses and make everyone anticipate keenly for the lyrical video. Sam CS rendered this song that has lyrics by Chandrabose. Shreya Ghoshal and Sam CS lent vocals for the song that featured Anveshi Jain who looked super-hot and glamorous.

Based on real incidents, Ramarao On Duty features two heroines- Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role.

Sam CS rendered soundtracks and first two songs of the movie enthused melody song lovers. While cinematography of the film was done by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, Praveen KL is the editor.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Sarath Mandava

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas LLP, RT Teamworks

Music Director: Sam CS

DOP: Sathyan Sooryan ISC

Editor: Praveen KL

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar