Akhil Akkineni has been trying hard to settle down as a hero in TFI and he wants to become a star as well. He is the grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Son of Akkineni Nagarjuna. Hence, fans of Akkineni family have huge expectations from him to carry on the legacy.

But the actor's first film failed and henceforth, he has been unable to come up with a good film that will change the impression that first one created in common audiences. His next movies Hello and Mr. Majnu did not earn him marks as a performer too.

Fans feels the actor needs a director who can use his potential well. They are desperate to know that some big name will be attached to the next film of Akhil, as Most Eligible Bachelor is coming from "Bommarillu" Bhaskar, who is struggling at the moment.

Hence, they celebrated the rumour that Surender Reddy and Akhil are coming together. But the latest buzz in the Industry is that the film is facing producer issues. Surender Reddy wants higher budget than Akhil's present market status and hence, the producers are trying to figure out a way to address the issue.

Akhil's home production house, Annapurna Studios might take up 50% of the production cost but the other has to come from someone else. Also, we hear that Nagarjuna wants Akhil to score a hit without his involvement first and then he has some big plans for his son.

Well, the probabilities of Surender Reddy delivering a huge blockbuster for Akhil are not high as the director has a tendency to deliver disasters after some big successful films. All the factors are being counted in along with the prevailing situation where audiences coming to theaters is still uncertain by producers.

We have to wait and see, if Annapurna Studios themselves, will come forward to produce this film looking at the fan enthusiasm.