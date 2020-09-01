Young Tiger Jr NTR is away from the silver screen for more than a year. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on silver screens. The wait to see Jr NTR's movies in theatres will be a little longer than expected. Currently, Jr NTR is working on two projects: one is with Rajamouli and another one is said to be #NTR30 which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Jr NTR fans are repeatedly asking and requesting Rajamouli and Trivikram to release something from their films. Finally, Producer Naga Vamshi of #NTR30 responded to the pleas of fans. He took to social media and informed that something very big is going to come in front of the fans.

“To all our Young Tiger @tarak9999 anna fans, we have been receiving your messages for an update & we will reveal everything whenever we start shooting. We have a sentiment to not reveal the title before that. This time around trust us something very very big is coming your way!,” wrote Naga Vamsi.

Jr NTR is waiting to kick start the shoot of ‘RRR and is planning to complete the film shoot as soon as possible. Sources say that the other directors are also approaching him but Jr NTR is not giving a green signal for any of the filmmakers as he doesn't know when the shoot of RRR is going to complete.

Currently, Jr NTR is spending his quality of time with his family members. His last film was ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and it turned out as a blockbuster.