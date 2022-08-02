Producer Abhishek Rao sets up an oxygen plant in Mangalore

Actor and producer Abhishek Rao, who is known for his cameos in Kung Fu Yoga and Simmba, has now set up an oxygen plant in Mangalore, Karnataka.

Hailing from Mangalore, Abhishek Rao has been working relentlessly during these dire times to help the underprivileged sections of society.

By joining hands with his friend Sonu Sood's Charity foundation, Mr Rao has opened an oxygen plant to help the people of his city amid the shortage of medical oxygen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek Rao said that he feels fortunate enough to help the people of his city and he vows to continue his selfless services throughout the country. Now, the generous work of the actor is getting praise from everyone.

Besides acting in a couple of movies, Mr Rao also worked as an executive producer for the film 'Tutak Tutak Tutiya'. Apart from the cinema world, he is also a very respected super cars' supplier in Thailand.