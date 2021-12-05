Priyanka Singh Emotional Reunion With Family After Bigg Boss Elimination?

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is one of the most interesting ones, right! Yes.. One of the contestants will step out of the house on weekend. In Bigg Boss house, there are only seven contestants - Siri, Shannu, Priyanka Singh, SRC, Kajol, VJ Sunny, and Maanas. Who is going to be eliminated from today's show is the question. According to the reports, Priyanka Singh is likely to be evicted from the show. The eliminated contestants of the show are Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari Sheri, Natraj Master, Hamida, Swetaa Varma, Priya, Lobo, Vishwa, Anee, Jessie, and Ravi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Evicted Contestant Priyanka Gorgeous Pictures

Priyanka Singh is the second transgender to step into Bigg Boss Telugu Season. In the last season, we have seen Tamanna Simhadri. Now coming to Priyanka Singh, she is one of the most popular faces and gave her best in the show. She is one of the contestants who shared a good rapport with everyone and passed many evictions successfully. She continued her journey in the show for 13 weeks.

We all know that everyone in her family knew about her gender transformation and she was scared to tell her father about the transformation. But, in the show, Priyanka Singh revealed this and her father accepted her. Now, the netizens are tweeting that Priyanka Singh is going to have an emotional reunion with family after Bigg Boss elimination.