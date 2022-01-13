Priyanka Out Of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Finale Race?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is the most popular show on the Tamil small screen. The show has received a lot of love from the audience and host Kamal Hasaan has a separate fan base for his own style of hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil show.

However, Tamil Bigg Boss TRP ratings have been up and down in this season.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has managed to grab the auidence8 attention with interesting tasks and dramas by the contestants. And now, there are three more days left for BiggBos Tamil 5 grand finale. Are you excited? Yes, even we are eager to know the winner of season 5 Bigg Boss Tamil. As we said earlier, Priyanka is being dubbed as the winner of season 5 and she has also recorded with the highest number of votes.

However, now, speculation have doing the rounds on social media after Priyanka was not seen in the recent promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 released by Vijay TV. Netizens are wondering on social media platforms as to why Priyanka is missing in the house. They feel that Vijay TV makers are up to something.

Viewers can tell that the makers are planning to make Raju the winner and Niroop the runner-up of the show, so they are executing a plan to remove Priyanka from the finale race, as per the buzz.

Audience are demanding that Vijay TV show Priyanka in the next promo. Let's wait and watch if Vijay TV accepts netizens: demand and show Priyanka in the upcoming or not?

A section of the audience is also wondering if she has been eliminated and Priyanka is out of the title race.