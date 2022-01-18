Priyanka Deshpande Earnings From Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Bigg Boss Tamil 5's strongest contestant, Priyanka Deshpande, finished as the show's first runner-up. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers expected that Priynaka would bag the trophy in season 5, but luck did not favor her.

Raju Jeyamohan has walked away with the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy. It is known that Raju and Priyanka shared a good rapport in the glass house. Their bonding became the envy of their housemates too.

Priyanka has won the hearts of viewers with her game strategy and awed the audience with her kind gestures towards other contestants. Do you know that Priyanka Deshpande was one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5?

Reports say that she was being paid Rs 2.5 lakh per week, with a total remuneration for 15 weeks of around Rs 37 lakh. Followed by Abhinay Vaddi, the second highest-paid contestant, who he ended his Bigg Boss journey in the 11th week.

Priyanka is a famous host on the Tamil small screen. According to insiders, Priyanka Deshpande is all set to sign a few films. Now, we also hear that Priyanka has doubled her following on social media and earned a good name along with huge remuneration from Bigg boss tamil 5.

In the grand finale episode, host Kamal Haasan announced that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will be soon aired on the OTT platform. Kamal Haasan also stated that he will host the OTT show.