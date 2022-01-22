Priyanka Chopra's Newborn Is Premature, Still In Hospital?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have become parents to a baby through surrogacy. According to the reports, it's a baby girl for Priyanka and Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick have issued a statement that reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Now, one more piece of news is that the baby girl was born 12 weeks premature. A report by Dail Mail says, "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now, so it's not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route. The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday, so she was very premature."

The wedding of Priyanka and Nick took place in 2018 in India. They are one of the cutest couples in the tinsel town.

