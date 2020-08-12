Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Haris as his vice-presidential choice on Tuesday. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants, as my running mate. I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

Harris said that she was honoured to join Biden and promised to do what it takes to make him as the Commander-in-Chief. She served as attorney general of California for six years before arriving in the Senate in 2016.

Kamala Harris tweeted as "Joe Biden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

Senator Bernie Sanders wrote: “She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history.”

Barack Obama tweeted as, " I have known Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing."

Priyanka Chopra shared the post on her Instagram with the caption, "This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations Kamala Harris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket." Here is the post.

Mindy Kaling wrote as, "Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office. We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of America, and now to see someone as talented as Kamala Harris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you, Joe Biden. Let’s do this!⁣"

Yes We Kam! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020