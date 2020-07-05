Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra who dreamt of becoming an aeronautical engineer has created her mark in the world of cinema. The Bollywood desi girl has proved her acting mettle on international screen as well and now she is one of the most popular global stars. The 'Barfi' actress has utilised different platforms to maintain her position at the top of the film industry. In 2018, Pee Cee was among the 100 most powerful women in the world. Priyanka Chopra also featured on Variety’s list of the 500 most influential business leaders in the world. Priyanka won the Miss World Pageant in the year 2000 and later forayed into Bollywood with the movie, 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' and rest is the history.

She acted in a negative shade in the film, Aitrazz. She played some of the bold roles in her career spanning over two decades. She essayed the role of supermodel in the flick 'Fashion' and she won National Award for the film as well. Priyanka Chopra played in the lead role for an American TV show, Quantico and it had three seasons. Pee Cee's Hollywood debut 'Baywatch' created a buzz worldwide. She was the first South-Asian Actor to receive a People’s Choice Award for her role in Quantico. Priyanka Chopra has crossed many milestones. She was appointed as the Global UNICEF Goodwill ambassador in 2016 and the actress symbolises power and strength. The actress married Nick Jonas in an exclusive yet lavish wedding on 1 December 2018.

Priyanka Chopra completed 20 successful years in the entertainment industry. The 'Bajirao Mastani' girl shared a seven-minute video on her journey. She captioned the video as, "Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned." In the video, one could see so many incredible moments from the life of Pee Cee. Here is the video, just give a look at it.