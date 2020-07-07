The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' has hit the YouTube on July 6th and everyone is singing praises for it. The trailer makes you emotional, cry and laugh. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi acted in the lead roles in the film. Mukhesh Chhabra helmed the project and the movie is based on John Green’s 2012 novel “The Fault in Our Stars”. AR Rahman is the music director of the film.

The two-minute forty-three-second trailer has won the hearts of the people. The trailer shows that Sanjana suffers from cancer whereas Sushant has osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Each and every dialogue from trailer hits hard. The dialogue 'We don’t get to decide when we are born or when we die, but we do get to decide how we live our life’. Wastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid will be seen in the key roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. Not only the fans of Sushant but also other celebs loved the trailer. Here are some of the tweets made by B-town celebs.

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter and wrote as, "A reminder to all of us to live each & every moment to the fullest. A beautiful trailer & tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts." Here is the tweet.

A reminder to all of us to live each & every moment to the fullest. A beautiful trailer & tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts. #DilBecharahttps://t.co/ZqBVUK6tXN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2020

Kriti Sanon expressed that "Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not?" Here is the tweet of her.

Global star Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time. DilBechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life. Watch the trailer." Just look at the tweet here.

Here are some of the tweets made by the tinsel town stars.