Priya Becomes New Captain Of Big Boss Telugu 5 House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is slowly grabbing the attention of Bigg Boss viewers after the Prajapathi task started. Though there were some fights and drama in the house, none of the episodes managed to generate interest among the audience. After this week's secret nominations, the true colours of the housemates have started coming out.

As we all know, the Prajapati task is the captaincy task. While Ravi and Sunny compete to become the king, the remaining housemates have to support their favourite prince. According to the latest reports, the task will probably end today and Ravi's team will win the task.

When Bigg Boss asks Ravi's team to choose captaincy contenders, Ravi, Anee, Swetha, and Priya stand as captains. We all know that in week 1, task, Priya lost the chance to become a captain. However, with the special powers that King Ravi has, he opts for Priya to participate in the final captaincy task.

The latest buzz from industry sources is that the housemates are making Priya feel that she will not be given another chance if she loses now. But, netizens feel that Bigg Boss is showing partiality towards Priya and intentionally made her the captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu house.