Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19

The dangerous coronavirus is not leaving anyone. Most of the film celebs are getting infected with the virus. Recently, South Indian actress, Tamannaah tested positive for Coronavirus and now she is doing well. Now, one more actor joined the list of those who got infected with coronavirus. Malayalam movie actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He was shooting for Dijo Jose Antony's film 'Jana Gana Mana' in Kochi. Dijo Jose, who directed the hit movie 'Queen', has also tested positive for the virus.

The actor said that, "I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Antony’s 'Jana Gana Mana' since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shooting in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work soon."

According to reports, some of the crew members of 'Jana Gana Mana' also tested positive for COVID-19. Suraj Venjaramoodu will be also seen in an important role in Jana Gana Mana movie.