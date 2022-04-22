Prime Video Unveils First-Look Images of Boundless

Prime Video and RTVE unveiled today the first images of Boundless, showing for the first time Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte in their roles as Magallanes and Elcano respectively. Boundless will be available exclusively on Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latin America, Netherlands, UK, Germany, India, US and Andorra.

Boundless tells the story of the first sailing trip around the world ever completed, coinciding with the celebration of the expedition's 500th anniversary. The super-production directed by Simon West (Tomb Raider) will bring to life the thrilling epic story of a group of sailors on a voyage into the unknown, in a major series packed with action and adventure across six 40-minute episodes filmed between Spain and the Dominican Republic.

The cast includes Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Captain Cartagena), Adrián Lastra (Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (Martino), Pepón Nieto (Father Bartolomé), Raúl Tejón (Gómez de Espinosa), Gonçalo Diniz (Duarte Barrosa), Manuel Morón (Cardenal Fonseca) and Bárbara Goenaga (Beatriz).

Led by the Portuguese Fernando de Magallanes, 239 sailors set sail from Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz, Spain) on 20th August, 1519. Three years later, only 18 sailors returned–seriously unwell due to starvation–in the one ship that withstood the journey, which was the one captained by the Spanish sailor, Juan Sebastián Elcano. They had traveled 14,460 leagues, west-bound, completing the circumnavigation of the world; an almost impossible mission that sought to find a new route to the "islands of spices" and that ended up changing the history of mankind by proving that the Earth is round. This feat forever transformed trade, economy, astronomy and knowledge of the planet, and is considered one of the greatest achievements in human history.

The production of this ambitious series took place in the Basque Country and Navarre in the locations of Azkoitia, Azkorri, Lazkao, Olite and the Cathedral of Pamplona, as well as in Seville, Huelva and Madrid, before it moved to the Dominican Republic.

Boundless is produced by MONO Films and KILIMA Media in collaboration with RTVE, EiTB and Canal Sur, and has a first class technical team, led by British director Simon West, who has a long history in action and adventure films (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The General's Daughter, The Mercenaries 2) and producer Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga (La trinchera infinita, Loving Pablo, The Paper Boy, Camaron). The script was written by Patxi Amezcua (Desaparecidos, Gun City, The Warning). The project, presented in February 2020 at the Navy Headquarters, is part of the Collaboration Agreement signed by RTVE and the Spanish Ministry of Defense in March 2018 on the occasion of the fifth centenary of the first round-the-world trip.