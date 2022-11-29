Prime Video To Stream Zakir Khan's Stand-Up Special, Tathastu From 1st December 2022
Produced by OML, Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special will see him get honest and open with the audience about his journey and his learnings through it, peppered with his trademark style of humour.
Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Tathastu on Prime Video starting December 01, 2022
Mumbai: Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of their upcoming stand-up special Tathastu, featuring popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. Premiering on 1st December 2022, this entertaining set promises to give viewers across the globe a heavy dose of laughter with a side of a few touching moments. The special sees ace comedian Zakir Khan taking the audience on a hilarious journey giving them a glimpse of a more vulnerable and unedited version of his life. All in all, this special will see Zakir Khan giving the audience a taste of what growing up in a joint family looks like, all in his uniquely comedic andaaz.
“It has always been exciting to work with Prime Video, from my first stand-up special, Haq se Single, to now it has been a magnificent journey,” Zakir Khan shared. “Tathastu is particularly close to my heart. This set is partially dedicated to my grandfather (Khan-sahab) as I take the audience through a journey about growing up, and becoming an adult, all the while imparting the very life lessons that I learned from him. I am sure that the viewers will find it relatable and refreshing! I am looking forward to seeing their reactions to this!”
Tathastu will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 1st December 2022.
