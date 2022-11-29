Prime Video To Stream Zakir Khan's Stand-Up Special, Tathastu From 1st December 2022

Mumbai: Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of their upcoming stand-up special Tathastu, featuring popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. Premiering on 1st December 2022, this entertaining set promises to give viewers across the globe a heavy dose of laughter with a side of a few touching moments. The special sees ace comedian Zakir Khan taking the audience on a hilarious journey giving them a glimpse of a more vulnerable and unedited version of his life. All in all, this special will see Zakir Khan giving the audience a taste of what growing up in a joint family looks like, all in his uniquely comedic andaaz.

“It has always been exciting to work with Prime Video, from my first stand-up special, Haq se Single, to now it has been a magnificent journey,” Zakir Khan shared. “Tathastu is particularly close to my heart. This set is partially dedicated to my grandfather (Khan-sahab) as I take the audience through a journey about growing up, and becoming an adult, all the while imparting the very life lessons that I learned from him. I am sure that the viewers will find it relatable and refreshing! I am looking forward to seeing their reactions to this!”

Tathastu will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 1st December 2022.

