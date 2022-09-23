Prime Video’s Sitting in Bars with Cake, Check Star Cast

CULVER CITY, California—Prime Video announced today that Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser), Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), Ron Livingston (The Flash), and Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) have joined the cast of Sitting in Bars with Cake, starring Yara Shahidi. Trish Sie is directing the film from Audrey Shulman’s script adapted from her blog and book of the same name. Sitting in Bars with Cake, which begins production next month in Los Angeles, is being produced by Resonate Entertainment’s Susan Cartsonis, Brent Emery, and Suzanne Farwell, and All Night Diner’s Nick Moceri. Shahidi and Teri Simpson are executive producing. Clèment Bauer is co-producing.

Based on a true story, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows a quiet young woman who is unlucky in love and discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love. In this hilarious, bittersweet, and heartwarming true story of love and friendship, the shy young woman’s life opens up in ways she couldn’t have imagined.

Additionally, rounding out the cast are Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult), Navid Negahban (The Old Man), Simone Recasner (The Big Leap), Will Ropp (The Fallout), and Charlie Morgan Patton (Jesus Revolution).

The Amazon Original Movie will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.