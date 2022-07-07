Prime Video | Modern Love Hyderabad | Suhasini Maniratnam

After the successful run of Modern Love Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video brings the second local edition of the audience's favourite international Amazon Original series Modern Love. With Modern Love Hyderabad, the anthology brings star-studded actors playing interesting characters in unique stories of love, and one of it is Suhasini Maniratnam who will be seen playing the role of a grandmother in the series.

‘WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…?’, an episode from the 6 modern tales of love is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya in the pivotal roles. Suhasini, who will be seen playing the character of a grandmother, shared about her role in the story, saying, “Nagesh Kukunoor insisted on me and was very confident about me playing this grandmother role. And I am old enough to play such a character”.

Adding more to this, she said “I need to talk about Nagesh's courage. It requires a lot of courage and strength to pick up such a story—love and affection between Grandmother and her grandson. We generally tend to think of Romeo and Juliet. I didn't have enough guts to play this role, but my friend Revathy convinced me to play this role. I couldn't convince myself as a grandmother”.

Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam, and all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on the 8th of July 2022.