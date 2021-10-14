Prime Video Marks Jyotika's 50th film Udanpirappe Release With Sand Art

Chennai: Celebrating Jyotika’s 50th movie – a landmark occasion in the actress’ illustrious career - Udanpirappe, Prime Video created a unique sand art of the charming actor at a popular hotspot in Chennai. Set up on Marina Beach, the magnificent masterpiece is a mark of respect and honor for the multifaceted actress’ commendable feat. To witness this glorious moment, the sand art will be live till 17th October for the public to visit this festive weekend. Meanwhile, fans are already visiting the location in large numbers, expressing admiration for the artwork.

Elated by the gesture, Jyotika took to her social media to express her immense joy

Exact location: Light House Marina Beach Behind Kamarajar Statue, Near New Year Clock Tower and National Emblem.

Udanpirappe unfolds a beautifully woven story of a deep bond between two siblings and marks the 50th film milestone for Jyotika. Written and directed by Era Saravanan, the film features an ensemble cast including Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, and Kalaiyarasan among others. The Amazon Original Movie is also available for Telugu audiences as Raktha Sambandham.