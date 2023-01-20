Prime Video Expands Hostel Daze Franchise With New Tamil Series Engga Hostel

Prime Video today announced its newest series, Engga Hostel – the delightful and hysterical Tamil version of the hit college drama – Hostel Daze. Delving into the fun yet chaotic, starting-point of hostel life, the series features a perfectly simpatico ragtag bunch of aspiring engineers – Sacchin Nachiappan, Avinaash Ramesh, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Saranya Ravichandran, Goutham Raj, and Dravid Selvam. Premiering January 27, the Tamil series created by TVF, and directed by Sathish Chandrashekhar will be available for Prime members in India and 240 countries, and territories.

The series focuses on the relatable and curious lives of six engineering students. It’s the story of these youngsters, who step into a Tamil Nadu hostel as a bundle of nerves, carrying only their dreams, and brimming with hope, and excitement; and eventually leave with undying bonds that are forged in the dorms of friendship, romance, peep pressure, squabbles, and examinations in that very hostel. Capturing the camaraderie, moments of hilarity, excitement of romantic relationships, and pressure of exams, Engga Hostel is a peek into hostel life for the audiences, and a nostalgic trip down the memory lane for some.

“Hostel Daze is one of the most loved, watched, and enjoyed, youthful comedy series on Prime Video, with a fanbase that has grown with every new season. We reckon the potential in such youth-centric content, regardless of language, due to its universality, and tremendous appeal. Thus, extending the franchise in Tamil was a logical next step to super serve our customers,” says, Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video. “Through a mutually enriching collaboration with TVF, we’ve showcased much-loved titles like Panchayat, Flames, and Hostel Daze, and are confident Engga Hostel will join the list of audiences’ favorites too.”

Shreyansh Pandey, Head, TVF Originals, said, “Engga Hostel encapsulates a humorous yet heartwarming journey of engineering students in a Tamil Nadu hostel, and how the hostel becomes their entire life, and everything revolves just around it and the fellow students in it. While the premise remains the same, this series is inherently rooted in local hostel culture but differs in treatment, parlance, and even emotions. Adding one more exciting title in our extremely rewarding collaboration with Prime Video, we are committed to creating even more content to entertain audiences across all languages.”

Engga Hostel will premiere on Friday January 27, 2023 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

