Prime Video Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2022

MUMBAI—Prime Video today announced San Diego Comic-Con panels for highly anticipated new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Paper Girls, plus animated digital short series The Wheel of Time: Origins. These panels will surprise and delight fans with breaking news, exclusive content, special previews, and answers to all your burning questions. Prime Video will also host a special fan screening for Paper Girls on Friday, July 22 and serve as the presenting sponsor of Entertainment Weekly’s annual party on Saturday, July 23.

Prime Video’s San Diego Comic-Con Panels:

Series: The Wheel of Time: Origins

About: The Wheel of Time: Origins is the animated digital short companion series to hit fantasy epic The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. The Wheel of Time: Origins brings fans deeper into the lore of The Wheel of Time and its vast history and subjects. Join the creative team and a surprise

guest behind The Wheel of Time: Origins as they treat fans to a deep dive conversation into the making of this beloved companion series, along with an exclusive special video presentation that

promises to deliver some Comic-Con magic to attendees.

When: Thursday, July 21 at 4:15 p.m. PDT

Where: Room 6A

Social: Twitter and Instagram: @TheWheelOfTime; Facebook: /TheWheelOfTimeOfficial; #TheWheelOfTime

Series: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

About: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the

heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set

thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings,

and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory

and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the

greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in

darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of

characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to

Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the

elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches

of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they

are gone.

When: Friday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. PDT

Where: Hall H

Social: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @lotronprime; #TheRingsofPower

Series: Paper Girls

About: From Amazon Studios, Legendary Television, and Plan B comes Paper Girls, a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure series based on the best-selling graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Join the cast, creators, and executive producers as they reveal an in-depth look at what to expect when this series drops on Prime Video on July 29. Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey following four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—who are out on their delivery route in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988 when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves and the Old Watch, a militant faction of time-travelers who have outlawed time travel so that they can remain in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

When: Friday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Ballroom 20

Paper Girls Special Fan Screening

Join the cast and creators of Paper Girls for a red-carpet screening to celebrate the series’ upcoming July 29 premiere on Prime Video. The rooftop event will include ‘80s-themed food and beverages, exclusive poster giveaways, and special photo moments.

When: Friday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. PDT

Where: Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt

Entertainment Weekly Party Sponsored by Prime Video:

Entertainment Weekly’s annual bash returns to San Diego in celebration of Comic-Con 2022. This year’s party will feature themed activities from presenting sponsor Prime Video, featuring The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Paper Girls, and music from DJ Michelle Pesce. Admission into the party is by invite only.

When: Saturday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m. PDT

Where: FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel (207 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101)