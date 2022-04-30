Prime Video Announces New Stand-up Special Vansh Ka Naash Featuring Comedian Sumit Sourav

Prime Video today announced and unveiled the trailer of their upcoming stand-up special Vansh Ka Naash featuring popular stand-up comic Sumit Sourav. With his first ever standup special, Sumit promises to take the global audience on a hilarious ride premiering starting 3rd May 2022. The show sees Sumit offer his insightful and quirky take by capturing the generational spectrum and taking digs on parenting, purposes of life and much more. Directed by Karan Asnani and produced by OML and Adsto, Vansh Ka Naash is here to tickle everyone’s funny bones with crisp punchlines and the perfect dash of rib-tickling humour.

Sumit Sourav, Stand-Up Comedian said, “Vansh Ka Naash is extremely special for me as this is my first stand-up special. Touring with this show has been incredible and extremely gratifying. The show premiering on Amazon Prime Video is an incredible honour and I am grateful for having been given this chance. I’ve chosen a subject that will relate with every human, regardless of their location or age. Parenting is a universally interesting matter to connect with my audience and I hope my witty takes reach the audiences digitally across the globe too.”

