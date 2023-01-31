'Premadesam' Will Be Another Memorable Film For Telugu Audiences

Remember 'Premadesam' that came in the year 1996? The film starring senior star Tabu, Vineeth and Abbas left memorable story in the psyche of filmgoers. The music rendered by A.R Rehman keep enthralling the youth even now.

After a long time, another film with the same title 'Premedesam' is coming before the Telugu audiences. This time, Mani Sharma has given life with his background score. 'Premadesam' is going to hit theaters on February 3. Directed by Srikanth Siddham, the film is being produced by Sirisha Siddham under the banner Creative Works. Raghu Kalyan Reddy and Ramu are the associate producers and Kamal, Kiran, Rupa are the executive producers for the film. Yesteryear beauty Madhubala is playing a special role in this film.

Starring actors Trigun, Megha Akash in the lead roles, the film also features Maya, Ajay Katurwar, Kamal Narla Teja, Shiva Ramachandra among others in key roles. The already released songs and teaser of 'Premadesam' have amassed massive response from audience. On the occasion of its grand release on February 3, the film unit celebrated the pre-release event at the Park Hyatt Hotel here in Hyderabad. MLA Guvwala Balaraju, 'Hit 2' director Shailesh Kolanu, senior actress Madhubala attended the event as chief guests.

The chief guest of the event, MLA Guvwala Balaraju, appreciated the trailer of this movie. "Director Srikanth has proved his craft through 'Premadesam'. The music from Mani Sharma is so soothing and wants to listen over and again. Actors Trigun, Shiva and Ajay have given good performance, their work speak more. I hope they have a better future after this movie. Along with Madhubala garu, heroines Megha Akash and Maya acted look so good in the movie. Alaraju, the lyricist who hail from our native place, has penned good lyrics. I came to bless the film team along with him. Until now I have no exposure to the field of cinema. Whether we have exposure to any field or not, I feel very happy that this 'Premadesham' movie has not only created exposure but also connected with youth," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, 'Hit 2' director Shailesh Kolanu said, "Shiva's performance very good. That's why he was given a good role in 'Hit 2'. I liked director Srikanth's dedication and hardwork. I believe that if you work hard you will definitely achieve success. It seems that Srikanth has done a lot of hard work for this movie. The trailer looks good, Mani Sharma gave excellent music for this movie."

Veteran actress Madhubala said, "After my education, my father wanted me to become a doctor. But destiny has different plans. But that's when I got an opportunity in the movie 'Phool Aur Kaante'. After that, the movie became a massive hit and then industry people asked me to come out and sign projects. Since then I have not looked back. After that, during the time of Covid, director Srikanth narrated me a small line of 'Premadesham'. After that, when the teaser was dropped, I looked at myself on the screen and felt that film came out really well. The music and songs given by Mani Sharma are so good. I feel very lucky to be acting in a good movie like 'Premadesam'. I sincerely want everyone to watch the movie on February 3," she added.

Director of the film Srikanth Siddham thanked the audiences for making to the event. "Initially started as a short film concept, there was a fear of how it would take off as a full-length movie. But all my friends encouraged me by coming forward to support me. Seeing the response from the audience for the teaser and later trailer, I felt really happy. I especially want to thank Mani Sharma garu. When he first met him, he told me how people struggle in the film industry to gain foothold. When I assured him that I can go the extra mile, he gave me beautiful songs like 'Padamule Lai Pilla', but another blessing came when Madhubala madam came forward to act in my film -- which took the film to the next level. Actors Trigun, Shiva, Ajay, Megha Akash, Maya all performed very well," said director Srikanth.

