Premadesam Is A New-Age Story Of Two Different Love Tales: Director Srikanth Siddham

Prema Desam, which came out in 1996, was a massive blockbuster. More than two and half decades later, a film with the same title is about to enthrall Telugu audiences in theatres.

Music director Mani Sharma has provided the music for this movie. Trigun and Megha Akash are the lead in the film, which is being bankrolled under Siri Creative Works' banners.

Debutante Srikanth Siddham had plans to settle in the USA soon after finishing his B.Tech. After working for a few years, his desire to tell the story on the big screen had been pulling him. "So, I returned to India to follow my passion for cinema. After dabbling with short films on the YouTube platform, now I'm excited to release my first mainstream film project in theatres," he says.

Siddham says 'Premadesam' is a story of two different love tales. He wanted to cast senior actress Madhubala for the mother's role. "Rather than picking up the routine actors, I wanted someone who is fresh to audiences and who is modern. Tanikella Bharani also played a crucial role. Trigun and Megha Akash pair also look good in the film. Both of them not only gave good performances but acted very naturally. I am sure 'Premadesam' would strike a chord with audiences. All the rest of the actors are really good within their spaces. Youth gets instantly connected to the elements in the film. A lot of care is taken in terms of songs, college-backdrop scenes and fights," he adds.

Coming to the music, the director recalls how A.R. Rehman did magic for the film 28 years ago. He is hopeful that music director Mani Sharma has done equal justice to the present film 'Premadesam'. "The teaser has gotten a good response from film lovers. The singles 'Padamule Levu pilla pilla ...' and 'Thelavarane Swamy...' have garnered good responses from music lovers. I'd think youngsters understand why we've adopted the name of the title from the original story. The changes that are made according to the sensibilities of millennials is what makes us stand apart," he adds.

As a filmmaker, Siddham has his vision to complete the project on time. "As a director, nothing that came as a hindrance during the process. I along with a few other friends came forward to produce the movie. As we moved, the budget started to scale up but we did not compose on that note. We continued the work to give audiences a quality product. Because the story was what drove us further.

Director Siddham is confident enough to pull audiences to theatres. He says 'Premadesam' is nothing short of entertainment when compared to the original work. He says the film is an out-and-out youthful entertainer with a college backdrop which will surely entertain all the youth as well as the family audience.

Also Read: Jharkhand Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives Including Doctor Couple