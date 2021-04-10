Prema Entha Maduram Spoiler Alert April 10 Episode: Raghupati Blackmails Anu

Arya calls Anu and asks about her problem. But Anu doesn’t tell him about the threat calls. She tells him that her mother got an ankle sprain, so she left the office early. Later, Arya tells Anu that he will be there for her anytime should she need him.

Later, Anu’s friend meets her and inquires about her day out to Pochampally with Aryavardhan. Anu skips the topic saying that she is suffering from headache.

Anu learns that the cloth materials are coming from Pochampally. Meanwhile, Raghupati warns Anu against sending the material. Anu gets confused after the call. She plans something regarding the matter and comes out of the office.

Arya offers to drop Anu after spotting her on the street. How will Anu get out of this situation is to be watched in the next episode.

Also Read: Prema Entha Maduram April 9 Episode : Anonymous Call Worries Anu