Prema Entha Madhuram: Watch Out For This Big Twist in Arya-Anu Relationship

Prema Entha Madhuram is one of the most popular daily soaps on Zee Telugu, which has managed to impress the audience, since its launch. The serial is all about a successful businessman Arya who falls in love with Anu, she is younger than him.

He has been trying a lot to process his feelings for her over the past few days. But, he is failing to do. They two are in love but they are yet to express their feelings to each other. Talking about tonight's episode, the makers are going to surprise the audience with major twists.

While Sharada Devi will learn that Anu has visited Lily garden, the abode of Arya's mysterious past, Jalandhar and Sharma will try to intimidate Arya by toying with his weakness (Anu). Looks like the much-awaited moment by the fans and viewers is all set to happen in the episode that will be aired on Zee Telugu tonight.

Yes, what you read is right. Arya is likely to propose Anu tonight or before this weekend.

In a pic that has gone viral, Arya is all suited up, Arya is all set to go down on his knees to confess his feelings for Anu. She might accept his proposal as she is seen blushing. It remains to be seen whether Anu will accept his proposal or not. Prema Entra Madhuram is a remake of the successful Marathi daily soap Tula Pahate Re. The Kannada Version Jothe Jotheyali starring late actor Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Anirudh Jakar is already topping the TRP charts on Zee Kannada.

Look out for our Prema Entha Madhuram spoiler alerts every morning on Sakshipost.