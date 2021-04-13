Prema Entha Madhuram Spoiler Alert For Today’s Episode April 13: Will Anu Attend The Function?

Arya makes morning coffee for Sharada Devi. He wakes her up with a surprise and wishes her happy birthday. Meanwhile, Anu cries by herself while thinking of her complicated situation. As Padma and Subbu question Anu for being sad, Anu asks them if they trust that she won’t make any mistake.

Arya reads his diary and practices how he would introduce Anu to Sharada Devi. Mansi gives a birthday gift to Sharada Devi and Meera wishes her a bouquet. Meera says that her gift for Sharada Devi is her relentless service. While Arya assures to grant Sharada Devi’s wish, Meera is confident that it won’t happen.

When Anu goes to the office, Lata talks about the launch of the new sari designs. She informs Anu that Meera has asked her to invite the media for promoting the saris. While Anu feels angry at herself, Raghupati calls her and threatens her to step out of Arya’s life. Will Anu attend the function is to be watched in the episode.