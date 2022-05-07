Prema Desam Glimpse Gets A Massive Response

Coming out with the popular title Prema Desam, the upcoming movie is all set to give a thrill to the audience once again and the glimpse of the film got a massive 1 million views on YouTube

Released in 1996, the super hit movie "Prema Desam" impressed the youth of the time. Composed by AR Rahman, the film's songs have been heard everywhere for almost a decade. Mani Sharma is now providing music for the upcoming movie 'Prema Desam' with the same title after a long hiatus.

Former beauty diva Madhubala is all set to star in the film. Starring Trigun and Megha Akash as the lead pair, the film is being produced by Sirisha Siddham under the banner of Siri Creative Works, while Srikanth Siddham is directing the film with a young passionate team. The film is being shot in a college backdrop. The team is all set to release the movie in June. Coming forward to the audience as an out and out youthful entertainer, the film is sure to entertain all family audiences.

