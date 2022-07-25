Pratik Sehajpal Unfit to Take Part in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are doing everything in their power to win the assigned hard stunts and escape fear fanda. The show has finished Rohit Shetty vs Khiladis, Atyachaar Week, and Partner Week. The contestants who got eliminated from KKK12 are Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi. Well, in the recent promo, we can see host Rohit losing his cool at Pratik Sehajpal. Rohit explains the water stunt, where after completion of the task, the participant should jump into the water. Meanwhile, Pratik asks Rohit, "What if you don't know how to swim?" In reply to that, Rohit says, "You don't participate in a dance show and say that you don't know how to dance. Equally, you don't participate in the stunt-based show and say that you don't know how to swim."

Other contestants agreed to Rohit. Meanwhile, Shivangi was also afraid of doing a water stunt after medical assistance. Later, Shivangi and Faisal perform an electric shock stunt where Shivangi can't bear the shocks and cries. Rohit stopped the stunt in between and her blood, and heart rate was checked by the doctors.