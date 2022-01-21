Pratik Sehajpal Overtakes Karan And Tejasswi, Deets Inside

Karana Kundrr and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adorable couple in Bigg Boss 15 house. They are always in the first and second positions in every week voting results and also one cannot deny the fact they garner the highest number of votes.

Pratik Sehajpal is also one of the strongest contestants in the house. Pratik is one of the top five Bigg Boss OTT contestants who entered season 15. At the beginning of the show, Salman Khan slammed Pratik without proper reason which hurt the contestant and his fans. The Bigg Boss 15 viewers flooded social media with tweets asking PRatik to stay strong and vowed to support him. Pratik too never gave up on any task and tried to win every task assigned by the Bigg Boss. Earlier Pratik and Karan had a fight over the first ticket to finale task and Karan hit Pratik. After that, the audience trolled Colors TV to eliminate Karan for hitting Pratik. There was also a dip in Karan's vote count that week while Pratik's votes doubled.

Thereon, Pratik was always in the top third position and never slipped. Once in a while, Shamita overtakes Pratik, but the very next day, Prathik will be back to his position. Pratik's fans were working 24/7 to bring Pratik to the top position and their hard work seems to be paying off. Yes, according to unofficial polls, Pratik is in the top position after overtaking Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi. Anyway, it is worth mentioning here that Pratik will end up as runner-up or second runner of the show. Prathik's popularity has doubled ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. There is no doubt that he impressed viewers with his game strategy when compared to his performance in Bigg Boss Hindi OTT. Do you want Pratik to be the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 winner or runner-up? Let us know your opinion by comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.