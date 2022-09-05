Pratik Sehajpal Earnings From Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Pratik Sehajpal's popularity doubled after entering Bigg Boss 15. He impressed the audience with his smart play in the Bigg Boss glass house. After learning that Pratik is entering Khatrin Ke Khiladi season 12, his fans and audience were excited to see a different side of Pratik. KKK12 viewers predicted that Pratik might bag the trophy. But their expectations went wrong as Pratik got eliminated for the second time after re-entering the show via wild card.

Pratik fans are praising him for his hard work and displaying stunning performance to win the show. Meanwhile, Pratik was the recent contestant to get eliminated from the Kahtron Ke Khiladi season 12. So there are many questions about how much did Pratik Sehajpal earn from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Do you also want to know? Then check this out. As per sources, Pratik has signed the deal with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers with Rs 9 to 10 lakh remuneration per week.

Check out Pratik's Elimination moment: