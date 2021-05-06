Prashanth Sambargi is New Captain of Kannada Bigg Boss House, Again!

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada season is heading towards its 11th week. The contestants in the house are going all out to compete with each other and outdo one another in all the tasks. The latest we heard from the Bigg Boss was that Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth, and Shubha P had reached the final round of the captaincy task. And it was expected that either Shamanth or Shubha will be named captain of the 11th week.

But all our expectations went wrong. Yes, Prashanth Sambargi has been chosen as the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 house captain once again. BBK viewers are very excited to see Prashanth Sambargi rule the glass house next week.

Earlier, all the housemates had targeted Prashanth S and sent him to jail, and cornered him for various reasons. As a result, Prashanth S gained a lot of sympathy from viewers and increased his popularity on social media. It won't be wrong to say that Prashanth S again proved himself by winning captaincy for the second time. After Prashanth S won the captaincy task, he gets a call from his son Aditya following which a lot of emotional conversation happens between the father-son duo. Don't miss tonight's episode on Colors Kannada and don't forget to follow Sakshi Post for more updates.