Prashanth Sambargi Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are doing everything they can to entertain the audience with their ugly spats and fights in the tasks.The show has completed its eleven weeks and is entering its twelfth week with the highest TRP rating. BBK9 viewers are expecting double elimination this week because the show has been running for 11 weeks. There are many speculations happening on social media over which contestant will get evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Earlier, a section of the audience said that Divya Uruduga has many chances to get eliminated from the BBK9 glasshouse.

Well, the contestants who got nominated for the eleventh-week elimination are Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar. The sources say that Prashanth Sambargi is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the show. Prashanth Sambargi's elimination is unexpected, and viewers are upset with the Colors Kannada Channel's decision. Prashanth Sambargi is the most controversial contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada history. He grabbed the attention of the viewers with high drama in BBK8 and BBK9.