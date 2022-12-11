Prashanth Sambargi Earning From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Prashanth Sambargi is known for his controversial fights in the show. Prashanth Sambargi is entertained the audience in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and Bigg Boss Kannada 9 with his high drama and ugly spat with other contestants. Compared to Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Prashanth Sambargi did not get into many aggressive fights in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Netizens say that Prashanth Sambargi's controversial fights are one of the reason for Bigg Boss Kannada maker to bring him back to the show. Anyway, Prashanth's elimination is unexpected by the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers because he was predicted for a top five finalist. It is worth mentioning that Prashanth played well in each and every task and grabbed audience eyeballs of the audience.

After Prashanth's elimination, there are many searches about his remuneration from Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. The reports say Prashanth Sambargi's earnings from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is around RS 3.5 lakh per week. So the total earnings of Prashanth Sambargi for 11 weeks is around Rs 33 lakh. However, there is no official statement from the contestant.