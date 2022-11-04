Prashanth Sambargi to be Removed From Bigg Boss Over Kannada Controversy?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting a good TRP rating for the Colors Kannada channel with the contestants' controversial fights. BBK9 has completed its sixth week and is entering its seventh week. The contestants who are ready to face the sixth-week elimination process are Aryavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urudiga, Sanya Iyer, Roopesh Shetty, and Roopesh Rajanna. As we said earlier, the sixth-week elimination process will be tough because all the contestants who are on the nomination list are strong contenders and gives good content for the show. By yesterday's task issue, a section of the BBK9 viewers and Kannada activists are demanding Colors Kannada channel to eliminate Prashanth Sambargi for losing his words over Kannada activists. In yesterday's episode, Prashanth Sambargi and Roopesh Rajanna got into a heated argument during the buzzer task. In the argument, Prashanth loses his statement and says, " I have sent many activists behind the bar." This controversial statement by Prashanth is making noise outside the house, and Kannada activists are protesting and demanding Colors Kannada to eliminate Prashanth from the show over his statements.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are also upset with Prashanth, but we can say they are also habituated to Prashanth's words and behavior from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. In season 8 Chandrachud and Prashanth were tagged as "controversial contestants of BBK" by viewers. But the makers did not eliminate them based on their behavior or statements from the show. But now it seems like Prashanth's statements over Kannada activists have become serious, and speculation says that Kichcha Sudeep might remove him from the BBK9 house as per the viewers' demand. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 producers have in store for us.

Also Read: Eliminate Prashanth Sambargi, Say BBK9 Viewers