Prashanth Neel in Trouble Over KGF, Deets Inside

By Shyamala Tulasi

Sandalwood Director Prashanth Neel’s latest film KGF chapter 2 starring Kannada Rocking Star Yash has broken all box office records and running successfully in many theatres across the world.

The film has grossed Rs.645 crore worldwide till date. Amidst the huge success of the movie, the makers of the film are likely to face legal trouble.

For the unversed, there was news that the story of KGF and particularly, Rock Bhai's character is loosely inspired by the life of a real-life criminal—Thanagam Pouli. Now, the mother of Thangam Pouli has threatened to sue the makers of KGF Chapter 2. She said that the KGF movie is based on the life of Thangam, a notorious criminal from Karnataka, who was shot dead in a police encounter in 1997.

He was believed to be the most dreaded criminal from the state after the infamous sandalwood smuggler Veerappan. So there was a buzz that Yash’s character Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 2 is inspired by the life of Thangam.

According to Pouli, her son’s life story has been filmed without her permission. Before the release of the film too, she had filed a plea seeking a stay on the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Pouli also said that KGF part 1 also portrayed her son in a very negative way. Pouli alleged that this was done despite the team promising her that Thangam's character will be shown in a positive light.

On this, the makers of the movie claimed that the movie is not based on the life of Thangam. Director Prashanth Neel even denied knowing about Thangam’s real-life story.

According to reports, Thangam had a total of 42 cases pending against him. He also enjoyed a Robin Hood image as he would distribute a share of his loot among the poor. According to reports, he had been a worker at Kolar Gold Fields and formed a gang there. This gang would then go on a looting gold from the mines. After creating a lot of trouble for the administration, Thangam was shot dead by police on December 27, 1997. It happened in Kuppam of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Thangam was only 25 at the time of his encounter.