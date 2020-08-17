Our beloved star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are grabbing the headlines for various reasons. It’s been a long time, we are hearing the news about Prashanth Neel looking forward to teaming up with Telugu actors. So far, none of them have reacted to the rumors. Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter-1 turned out as a blockbuster and changed the course of his career.

Prashanth Neel is planning to work in Telugu is the news that is doing rounds but with whom he is going to join his hands is not known. The grapevine suggests that Prashanth Neel is planning a script for Prabhas and it seems to be an updated version of Kannada blockbuster Ugramm.

Earlier, Prabhas is believed to have considered remaking Ugramm in Telugu but it didn’t materialize for unknown reasons. According to sources, Ugramm is a commercial entertainer. If Prashanth makes an outdated script with Prabhas after the smashing success of Baahubali then it might not match the Rebel Star's current profile.

On the career front, Prabhas was last in the movie 'Saaho'. The grand celluloid got rejected by critics and audiences. He will soon be appearing in 'Radhe Shyam'. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. Watch this space for more.