Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Primeshow Entertainment’s HANU-MAN First Look On September 18

Zombie Reddy combo is back with a superhero film HANU-MAN. Director Prasanth Varma and the team are on a mission to show the heroics of our original Telugu superhero on the silver screen.

The team has come up with a pleasant surprise of releasing the first look on September 18th. Announced it with a poster that says “Introducing HANUMANTHU from the world of Anjanadri on 18th September (Saturday) at 10:08 AM”

Teja Sajja is seen falling into the sea and it will be interesting to see his look in the movie. The pre-look poster surely garners our attention.

Popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie that will be high on VFX on a grand scale and big stars and top-grade technicians are associating for it.

The title and the title teaser which were released for Prasanth Varma’s birthday got a tremendous response, as they assured us the film’s content will be beyond our imagination.

The film’s shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad, where some crucial sequences are being filmed on the lead cast.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presenting it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Dasaradhi Shivendra takes care of cinematography.

Other cast and crew of the project will be unveiled soon.

Cast: Teja Sajja

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Prasanth Varma

Producer: K Niranjan Reddy

Banner: Primeshow Entertainment

Presents: Smt Chaitanya

Screenplay: Scriptsville

DOP: Dasaradhi Shivendra

Executive Producer: Asrin Reddy

Line Producer: Venkat Kumar Jetty

Associate Producer: Kushal Reddy

Production Designer: Srinagendhra Tangala

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Costume Designer: Lanka Santhoshi