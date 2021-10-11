Prakash Raj WhatsApp Conversation With Manchu Vishnu Leaked

MAA ELECTIONS 2021: Actor Prakash Raj who contested and lost the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections to Manchu Vishnu on Sunday, conducted a press meet on Monday and announced his resignation from MAA. Citing several reasons apart from the fact that he was still treated as an outsider despite being an MAA member for more than 21 years, he stated that MAA elections were based on region and localism.He also stated that I came as a guest and will remain a guest and continue to act in Telugu films.

He also congratulated Manchu Vishnu and his team members who won the MAA elections after a neck-to-neck battle. Manchu Vishnu's panel Maa Kosam Manamandaram won against Prakash Raj's CineMAA Biddalu team to be elected as the new MAA Executive board.

Now a Whatsapp screenshot of Prakash Raj's conversation with Manchu Vishnu has leaked on social media. In the chat transcript, Prakash Raj congratulates Vishnu on his victory and wishes him all the best. He also informs Vishnu that he has resigned from Maa and assures him of all support despite being a non-member. To which Manchu Vishnu responds stating that he is an integral part of the family. He also asks him not to be hasty.

Check out the message here.

This WhatsApp screenshot has gone viral and doing the rounds of social media. However, the veracity of the WhatsApp chat is not known and an official response from either of the actors or their teams is yet to be confirmed.

