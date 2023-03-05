Prakash Raj Vs Vijay Varisu Unseen Footage Released

Vijay Thalapathy’s Varisu movie which hit the big screen on January 11, 2023 got a massive response from the audience and broke box office records. Vijay’s Varisu gave stiff competition to Ajith’s Thunivu and collected around Rs 310 crore worldwide box office collections. The movie got released on OTT platforms on February 22, 2023, and is now one of the most-watched movies on OTT. Well, the Varisu makers released the deleted scenes from the movie on OTT featuring Vijay and Prakash Raj having an argument. It seems like the audience loved the scene and posted it on social media.

Check out the video:

there you go!

an exclusive unseen footage from #VarisuOnPrime to pump up your adrenaline! pic.twitter.com/X6bnCRAUwP — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 3, 2023

Varisu is an action drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, with R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shaam in supporting roles. It focuses on a business magnate's youngest son being named the chairman of his father's business, much to the dismay of his two elder brothers.