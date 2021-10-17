Prakash Raj Files Complaint, Police Seize MAA Elections Day CCTV Footage

MAA Elections 2021 Controversy: Right after Manchu Vishnu took charge of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) body as the new president , the controversies and issues continue to plague the apex body meant for the welfare of the movie artists. Manchu Vishnu Panel won with a landslide victory in this 2021 MAA elections which was held on October 10th where the contest was mainly between him and the Prakash Raj panel.

However, Prakash Raj accused the Manchu Vishnu panel of rigging and other irregularities in the conduct of the elections. Prakash Raj also resigned from MAA and his elected panel members also resigned from their posts alleging irregularities in the counting of votes, and that Mohan Babu and Naresh and others attacked and abused them on the election day.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj wrote a letter to MAA Election Officer Krishnamohan asking for CC footage taken during the time of elections. However, the Returning Officer Krishnamohan revealed that such CC footage could not be given.

Prakash Raj, who suspected that CC footage might have been tampered with and lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station to this effect. Police have registered a case as per the information submitted by Prakash Raj. Recently, the CC footage server room was locked and the police seized the CCTV footage.

By the looks of it, this controversy will not end so soon.

