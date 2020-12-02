Prajwal PD, Anusha Hegde Enter Nagabhairavi On Zee Telugu

Zee Telugu’s ‘Nagabhairavi’ has captivated audiences since its launch with spectacular VFX and the blossoming chemistry between Nagarjuna (Pawon) and Bhairavi (Yashmi Gowda). The story began with Bhairavi losing the magical amulet and moved forward with Pawon knowing his dream girl is Bhairavi. In the coming episodes, both Nagarjuna and Bhairavi are going to be surrounded by mystical powers. And now, the new storyline won’t be just about the leads of the show, but it will more about their struggle to know the truth of the temple and Nagavaram.

To further entertain the viewers from the Telugu states, the show is going to introduce some new characters that would eventually change the life of Nagarjuna and Bhairavi. The lead pair from Zee Telugu’s popular show Suryakantham Prajwal PD & Anusha Hedge are going to be part of the show as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. Along with them, versatile actress Shruti Singampalli is going to don a character of a powerful witch. Kalyana Vaibogame fame Bhavana plays the role of soothsayer and Attarintlo Akka Chellalu fame Madhu is also going to be part of the show as Vishwambara.

So how will Nagarjuna and Bhairavi will deal with this new phase of their life where they are surrounded by the mystical acts and people. Watch ‘Nagabhairavi’ to know more.

Produced by Pawon and Kalki Raja under their banner 27 Pictures, the show airs at 7:30 pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.